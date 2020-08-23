Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus: ‘Micro smart lockdowns’ imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Punjab government has imposed ‘micro smart lockdowns’ for 14 days in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi starting from Sunday night.

The entry and exit points in 19 areas of Lahore, two in Gujranwala and three in Rawalpindi will be restricted and patrolled by the police, according to the health department.

Specific households where COVID-19 cases have been reported, small neighbourhoods and building complexes will be sealed. The decision was taken after an increase in cases was noted in the areas.

Lahore’s 19,538 residents, Rawalpindi’s 947 and Gujranwala’s 53 people will be under lockdown.

Related: Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP

The police have been given the responsibility to make sure order is maintained in the said areas.

Punjab has so far reported more than 96,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The federal government has prepared standard operating procedures for the micro smart lockdowns.

Under these SOPs, only shops or houses with a coronavirus patient would be locked down. The whole area or the shopping mall would not have to be sealed.

