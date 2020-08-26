Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Metro bus catches fire in Peshawar

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
It has been extinguished

A metro bus caught fire in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area Wednesday night, the provincial rescue service said.

The bus caught fire near a corridor located in Hayatabad, the Rescue 1122 said on Twitter. Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished the fire shortly afterwards. The cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the KP government, said the fire erupted on the roof of the bus and it was contained within minutes.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service is completely functional, Bangash said, urging the masses not to heed rumours.

The Peshawar BRT service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

— Video courtesy: Rescue 1122

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire metro bus Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar, metro bus, fire, BRT project, Rescue 1122
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.