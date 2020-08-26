Metro bus catches fire in Peshawar

It has been extinguished

A metro bus caught fire in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area Wednesday night, the provincial rescue service said.

The bus caught fire near a corridor located in Hayatabad, the Rescue 1122 said on Twitter. Rescue 1122 firefighters extinguished the fire shortly afterwards. The cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the KP government, said the fire erupted on the roof of the bus and it was contained within minutes.

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service is completely functional, Bangash said, urging the masses not to heed rumours.

The Peshawar BRT service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

— Video courtesy: Rescue 1122