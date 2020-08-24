Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Met Office issues urban flooding alert for Karachi, other areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Met Office issues urban flooding alert for Karachi, other areas

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding urban flooding in Karachi and several other areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

It has forecast heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain/thundershowers are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Monday and Tuesday, according to the PMD.

“Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin from Monday to Tuesday,” the Met Office said in its advisory. It may also generate “flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the period”.

This is the sixth and more powerful spell of monsoon rains that has hit southern parts of the country, according to the PMD. It asked authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert.

Parts of Karachi received light showers Monday evening as well. Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Landhi, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and adjacent areas received the showers coupled with gusty winds.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain in the city starting midnight. Many areas in Karachi may receive up to 70mm rain.

Heavy rains submerged large swathes of Karachi last week too. North, Central and West districts of the city were the most affected. Five people drowned in Gujjar Nullah and two others were killed after being struck by lightning in Malir.

Many key roads were flooded. Rainwater entered homes in several areas causing damages worth millions of rupees.

Tell us what you think:

