Mazari calls for inquiry into Baloch student’s killing in Turbat

Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has called for an inquiry into the killing of a young Baloch student by paramilitary personnel in Balochistan’s Turbat city on August 13.

“Absolutely unacceptable – the killing by FC of a young boy Hayat Baloch in Aabsir Turbat, in front of his family,” Mazari said in a tweet.

“While the personnel responsible have been handed to the police & FIR registered, an inquiry must be held to find out how this brazen killing was allowed to happen,” the minister said as she shared the picture of Baloch’s parents sitting on the ground with his body.

The Frontier Corps (FC) is a paramilitary force responsible for security in Balochistan.

According to the Turbat police, an FC soldier had targeted the student with his “government rifle” near Absar Balochi Bazar after two FC vehicles were targeted with a bomb attack in the area.

An FIR was registered by Hayat’s brother against an unidentified FC soldier in Turbat police station, according to SSP Kech Najibullah Pendrani. The FC South has handed over the soldier, Shahidullah, to the SHO of Turbat police station after an internal inquiry.

Baloch’s killing has led to protest demonstrations in Quetta, Turbat, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Karachi and other cities.

“The killer of Hayat Mirza Baloch would be punished,” SSP Pendrani said at a press conference with Baloch’s brother Tuesday. The person who has publicly murdered an innocent citizen is not worthy of any concession, the official said.

Baloch’s brother told reporters that he was grateful to the FC inspector-general and other officials for arresting the killer.

“I am satisfied with the police investigation and I am sure that my brother’s killer will be punished according to the law,” he said. “We trust the judiciary to provide us with speedy and speedy justice.”

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, termed the Baloch’s death a “sad” incident. “Justice will be served,” he added.

Senate’s human rights committee has also taken notice of Baloch’s murder and summoned the IGs of FC and police to Islamabad for a briefing on August 28.

Who was Hayat Baloch?

Hayat Baloch belonged to Balochistan’s Kech district and was a student of physiology at the University of Karachi, according to BBC Urdu.

His brother told BBC Urdu that Baloch had come to his hometown on vacations. He had been working in a farm with his father, when FC personnel reached there and killed him.

The FC personnel shot him eight times after tying his hands and feet, and he died on the spot, Baloch’s brother said.