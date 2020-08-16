Maryam’s politics against Shehbaz, not the government: Fawad

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wasn’t leading a campaign against the government but against her own uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the minister said that Maryam wants to occupy the party and believes that she will be able to do her politics only when Shehbaz leaves the party’s leadership.

The leaders of the ruling party have been saying publicly that the PML-N has divided into groups. Shehbaz’s absence from Maryam’s August 11 press conference gave credence to their claims.

On August 11, Maryam’s vehicle was damaged after clashes between PML-N workers and policemen outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore. Senior PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were seen sitting with Maryam during the press conference but Shehbaz wasn’t there.

Chaudhry said Shehbaz’s politics are not against the government either, but are instead targeted against Maryam’s camp within the party.

He added that the opposition doesn’t have any role in today’s politics. His remarks came a few days after the opposition parties decide to call an All Parties Conference to decide a joint line of action against the government.

The opposition leaders have not decided the date of the APC but it is believed that it will be held after the 10th of Muharram.