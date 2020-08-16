Sunday, August 16, 2020  | 25 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam’s politics against Shehbaz, not the government: Fawad

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Maryam’s politics against Shehbaz, not the government: Fawad

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wasn’t leading a campaign against the government but against her own uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the minister said that Maryam wants to occupy the party and believes that she will be able to do her politics only when Shehbaz leaves the party’s leadership.

The leaders of the ruling party have been saying publicly that the PML-N has divided into groups. Shehbaz’s absence from Maryam’s August 11 press conference gave credence to their claims.

On August 11, Maryam’s vehicle was damaged after clashes between PML-N workers and policemen outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore. Senior PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were seen sitting with Maryam during the press conference but Shehbaz wasn’t there.

Chaudhry said Shehbaz’s politics are not against the government either, but are instead targeted against Maryam’s camp within the party.

He added that the opposition doesn’t have any role in today’s politics. His remarks came a few days after the opposition parties decide to call an All Parties Conference to decide a joint line of action against the government.

The opposition leaders have not decided the date of the APC but it is believed that it will be held after the 10th of Muharram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.