Headlines 9am: NAB registers FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today for illegally awarding a liquor licence to a private hotel. The bureau says Buzdar acted against the law since only the Excise department’s director-general is authorised to issue liquor licences. The Punjab CM, however, believes NAB is after him without any evidence. He says he’ll appear before the bureau without any government protocol.

Chaos ensued outside the NAB Lahore office Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers and supporters clashed with the police before the appearance of party leader Maryam Nawaz in a property case. The bureau has registered an FIR against Maryam, Rana Sanaullah and 186 other PML-N supporters under sections relating to interfering in official duty and violent acts.

Cricketer Javed Miandad has claimed that he was the driving force for Imran Khan in cricket. “[Imran Khan] wasn’t my captain, I was his captain,” Miandad said in an interview on his YouTube channel. He feels that the PM is not running the country properly and he has deprived domestic cricketers of their jobs by shrinking the number of bank teams.

A motorcycle was stolen near Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi.

Prominent Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. He was 70.