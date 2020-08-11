Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Was the PML-N, police clash outside NAB Lahore office pre-planned?

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
It occurred before Maryam Nawaz's NAB appearance

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB Lahore office was cancelled on Tuesday after a clash broke out between the party supporters and the police.

NAB blamed the PML-N for starting it and claimed that it was orchestrated by Maryam just so she could skip the appearance. Maryam, on the other hand, said that the police attacked her vehicle and she was stopped from entering the office.

As the blame game continues, a video from the clash suggests that it could’ve been pre-planned by the PML-N.

Footage available with SAMAA TV, shows a man in a red T-shirt opening the door of a black vehicle, getting some stones from it and then pelting them at the law enforcers. Another picture showed bags of stones kept on the back seat of a vehicle.

The clash had been planned by the PML-N to pressurise NAB, claimed Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat while speaking to SAMAA TV.

The attack was a planned tactic to "pressurise the court and take the law and order situation in their hands". He claimed that PML-N MPA Mirza Javed had brought the stones in his car and properly planned out the entire incident.

Basharat said that the government will not be deterred by these “despicable” tactics. Nothing will stop the government from serving justice, he added.

Javed, however, declined all the claims. "The bags in my car did not contain stones, but those were actually flowers," he said, adding that he did not know who replaced the flowers with stones.

"I don't know the people who pelted stones at Maryam Nawaz's car," he said. "It all started suddenly and then the police starting stoning us and threw chilli water on us."

PML-N member Azma Bukhari said that the stones were picked up from the roads and there was no bag of stones anywhere. "If we wanted to do something like this to avoid hearings, we would have done it long time back instead of appearing before court for over two years," she said.

Bukhari said that the police attacked first to which the workers reacted.

NAB had summoned Maryam in a property case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind.

