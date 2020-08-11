Maryam’s NAB appearance: PML-N workers, police clash outside bureau’s office

She is being investigated in a Raiwind property case

Chaos ensued outside NAB Lahore office Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers and supporters clashed with the police before the appearance of party leader Maryam Nawaz in a property case.

NAB is investigating Maryam in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind.

The supporters were seen pelting stones at the office and policemen deployed outside it. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd to disperse them.

The PML-N leader on her Twitter account shared a video of policemen pelting stones at her vehicle outside the NAB office.

Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bullet proof vehicle. Shame. pic.twitter.com/VtQLJlXFhr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2020

She also said that she condemns the police's stone throwing, shelling and baton charge on the "peaceful" workers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, denied that the attack was initiated by the PML-N supporters. "You should show the videos of the police hurling stones at Maryam Nawaz's car," she said while speaking on SAMAA TV. The authorities should be taken to task over the way they are treating the country's politicians.

Earlier, the senior party leaders complained that the police had set up barriers outside the office and they weren't being allowed to go inside.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.