Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam’s NAB appearance: PML-N workers, police clash outside bureau’s office

SAMAA | , and - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA | , and
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
She is being investigated in a Raiwind property case

Chaos ensued outside NAB Lahore office Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers and supporters clashed with the police before the appearance of party leader Maryam Nawaz in a property case.

NAB is investigating Maryam in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind.

The supporters were seen pelting stones at the office and policemen deployed outside it. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd to disperse them.

The PML-N leader on her Twitter account shared a video of policemen pelting stones at her vehicle outside the NAB office.

She also said that she condemns the police's stone throwing, shelling and baton charge on the "peaceful" workers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, denied that the attack was initiated by the PML-N supporters. "You should show the videos of the police hurling stones at Maryam Nawaz's car," she said while speaking on SAMAA TV. The authorities should be taken to task over the way they are treating the country's politicians.

Earlier, the senior party leaders complained that the police had set up barriers outside the office and they weren't being allowed to go inside.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB lahore Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz NAB, Maryam Nawaz, Maryam in Lahore, Maryam Raiwind case
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.