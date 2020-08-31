Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

‘Maryam Nawaz is in politics, will keep playing her role’

Posted: Aug 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Maryam Nawaz is in politics, will keep playing her role’

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-president Maryam Nawaz is in politics and she will continue to play her role, according to party leader and ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi expressed these views while speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court after a hearing of the PSO illegal appointment case. The ex-premier, who is on interim bail until September 3, had been indicted in the case earlier this month.

Maryam, who used to be quite vocal about national issues, has maintained her silence and publicly spoken only once over the past several months. In her August 11 press conference, the former first daughter had publicly denounced the National Accountability Bureau for wasting taxpayer money on “political engineering”.

When Maryam wasn’t there on Twitter, it was said that she wasn’t there at all, Abbasi said. The PML-N vice-president would keep playing her role in politics, he added.

Asked about the issues facing Karachi, the former premier said all stake-holders would have to join hands to resolve the city’s problems.

“There are several issues [in Karachi],” he said. “Instead of hurling allegations at each other, attention needs to be focused on resolution of these issues.”

Abbasi believes that none of the federal, provincial or local governments could resolve these issues alone.

“Bring together all the resources, financial, technical and otherwise,” he urged. “The federation, province and cantonment bodies, all of them should come together to resolve Karachi’s issues.”

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.