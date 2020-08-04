Mardan men killed in dispute over pet dog

Two neighbours were shot dead during a dispute over a pet dog in Mardan’s Garhi Kapoora on Monday, according to the police.

Shahzair had gone to his neighbour’s house after his dog had entered their house by mistake.

“When he went there two men, Irshad and Shiraz, opened fire at him because of which Shahzair died on the spot,” a police officer said. “Hearing the commotion, the victim’s brothers, Jahangir and Khanzaib, broke into the neighbour’s house and fired at them as well,” he added.

During the exchange of fire, another man, Jihad Khan, was shot. He passed away on the way to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered but no arrests have been made.