Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mardan men killed in dispute over pet dog

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mardan men killed in dispute over pet dog

Photo: File

Two neighbours were shot dead during a dispute over a pet dog in Mardan’s Garhi Kapoora on Monday, according to the police.

Shahzair had gone to his neighbour’s house after his dog had entered their house by mistake.

“When he went there two men, Irshad and Shiraz, opened fire at him because of which Shahzair died on the spot,” a police officer said. “Hearing the commotion, the victim’s brothers, Jahangir and Khanzaib, broke into the neighbour’s house and fired at them as well,” he added.

During the exchange of fire, another man, Jihad Khan, was shot. He passed away on the way to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered but no arrests have been made.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dispute dog mardan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mardan, garhi kapoora, shooting, fire, FIR, brother, neighbours, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.