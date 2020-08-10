Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Mandi Bahauddin woman kills father for denying permission

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mandi Bahauddin woman kills father for denying permission

Photo: File

A woman strangled her father to death for not allowing her to meet her friend in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday, according to the police.

She committed the crime 15 days back with the help of her mother and an accomplice. She then buried the body in one of the rooms of her house, a police officer said.

“The suspects then registered a missing persons complaint at the local police station,” he added. They confessed to their crime in police custody.

The body was retrieved by the police and shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. It was later handed back to the family.

The suspects have been arrested and a case has been registered. Further investigations are under way.

