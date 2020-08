Police arrested on Sunday a suspect for killing a man in Karachi’s Defence area, they said.

A man named Nawaz was shot dead and two passers-by were injured in the shooting in Defence Phase-I Sunday.

However, the Mehmoodabad police arrested the suspect and seized a 0.9mm pistol from him.

The suspect, Muzaffar, told investigators that he killed Nawaz to avenge his brother’s killing, according to the police.

Both the deceased and the suspect hail from Afghanistan.