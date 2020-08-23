Karachi police rule doctor-blogger’s death suicide, arrest friend

The Karachi police have ruled that the death of a young doctor on August 18 was a suicide. They have arrested two people.

The police initially believed the young woman was murdered and had begun an investigation into that but have now changed their stance.

They have arrested the victim’s friend and owner of the weapon used in the shooting and registered a case against them under the Arms Act.

The police say the woman was “troubled” because of the friend, who also supplied her the pistol.

The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV.

Dr Jamali confirmed that the young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left parietal side (left side of her head) and the bullet exited from the right parietal side. The woman was right-handed, and Dr Jamali said in such cases it is more likely that the entry wound is on the right side.

However, she did not rule out the injury being self-inflicted. The woman died before hospital staff were able to put her on a ventilator. No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they have reportedly buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

The police initially believed that the left-side entry wound was enough to rule out suicide. They said it was “not possible” for a right-handed person to inflict a wound to the left side of their head.

The police recorded the statement of the deceased’s close friend, who told them they were going to marry soon. The friend said she suffered from depression because of problems at home. This same friend has now been arrested.

The victim was a doctor at South City Hospital in Clifton and a blogger. Her friend said he spoke to her half an hour before the incident.

Dr Jamali had said that the weapon used in the shooting was unlicenced however, the police said it had been purchased and sold multiple times. The last owner of the weapon was identified as Saad Nasir who had bought it from Bashir Ahmed Trading Company. Nasir’s licence dates back to 2010.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.