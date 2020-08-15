Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lodhran ‘pir’ arrested for slapping, punching woman

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lodhran ‘pir’ arrested for slapping, punching woman

A pir (spiritual guide) was arrested in Lodhran on Saturday for slapping and punching a woman during an exorcism, according to the police.

The woman’s family forcefully took her to the pir. During the ‘exorcism’, the suspect slapped her forehead and punched her face multiple times. She was shifted to a hospital when she lost consciousness.

The pir claimed that the woman was under the influence of a supernatural being because of which her family had brought her to him.

The suspect has been arrested and a case has been registered.

In July, another fake pir killed a 14-year-old boy by burning him with boiling oil during an exorcism in Muzaffargarh. He had managed to escape the crime scene.

FaceBook WhatsApp
exorcism lodhran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.