Lodhran ‘pir’ arrested for slapping, punching woman

A pir (spiritual guide) was arrested in Lodhran on Saturday for slapping and punching a woman during an exorcism, according to the police.

The woman’s family forcefully took her to the pir. During the ‘exorcism’, the suspect slapped her forehead and punched her face multiple times. She was shifted to a hospital when she lost consciousness.

The pir claimed that the woman was under the influence of a supernatural being because of which her family had brought her to him.

The suspect has been arrested and a case has been registered.

In July, another fake pir killed a 14-year-old boy by burning him with boiling oil during an exorcism in Muzaffargarh. He had managed to escape the crime scene.