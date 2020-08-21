Lodhran man kills 12-year-old daughter after argument with wife

A man strangled his 12-year-old daughter to death after an argument with his wife in Lodhran’s Dunyapur on Thursday, the police said.

According to the neighbours, the couple had gotten into an argument the night before the murder after which Asif’s wife left for Lahore leaving her children with their father.

The suspect and his wife have five daughters and a son together. The neighbours said that Asif committed the crime because he was angry at his wife.

The police have taken the suspect into custody and are investigating the case further.