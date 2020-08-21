Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Lodhran man kills 12-year-old daughter after argument with wife

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lodhran man kills 12-year-old daughter after argument with wife

A man strangled his 12-year-old daughter to death after an argument with his wife in Lodhran’s Dunyapur on Thursday, the police said.

According to the neighbours, the couple had gotten into an argument the night before the murder after which Asif’s wife left for Lahore leaving her children with their father.

The suspect and his wife have five daughters and a son together. The neighbours said that Asif committed the crime because he was angry at his wife.

The police have taken the suspect into custody and are investigating the case further.

