18-year-old woman killed in Indian fire in Kashmir

An 18-year-old woman was killed in Indian firing along the Line of Control in Kashmir on Wednesday.

The ISPR announced the death and said the Indian army opened fire at civilian settlements in the Tatta Pani sector of Pakistani Kashmir.

An 18-year-old resident of Fatehpur village was killed and six other people were injured.

The Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian check post in retaliation.

Pakistan marked on Wednesday Kashmir Siege Day, in remembrance of India revoking the region’s special status.