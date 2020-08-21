Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Lightning strike kills two teenagers in Karachi’s Malir

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lightning strike kills two teenagers in Karachi’s Malir

Photo: ONLINE

Two teenagers were killed after being struck by a bolt of lightning in Karachi’s Malir district, police said Friday.

The incident occurred in Malir’s Memon Goth area, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Shahnawaz and Sultan. They both were aged 16.

Heavy rain, coupled with lightning and thunder, lashed Karachi Friday afternoon. Power supply to multiple areas was suspended after the rain.

Rainwater inundated roads and streets in many areas including Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar. It entered homes in some of the neighbourhoods, just like the way it did during previous spell of monsoon rains in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the city on Saturday as well. Other parts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar are also expected to receive showers.

Tell us what you think:

