Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Landslide in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar destroys over 80 cars, motorbikes

Posted: Aug 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Landslide in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar destroys over 80 cars, motorbikes

Photo: Samaa Digital

A landslide in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 3 destroyed over 80 cars and motorbikes Tuesday. The incident occurred when heavy rocks fell from the hills on the vehicles of Javed Hill View Apartments residents following heavy rain in the city.

Around 35 cars and 50 motorbikes were totally destroyed when the retaining wall collapsed on the vehicles parked at the back of the apartment complex.

Mohammad Masroor, who has been living at the Javed Hill View Apartments for the last 20 years, said all the vehicles were completely destroyed in the incident.

The apartment complex is surrounded by hills at the back, with several houses built on the hilltop. The landslide occurred because of the weight and heavy showers.

Another resident, Khalid Hussain, who is also the president of Javed Hill View Apartments’ union, said his own vehicle was destroyed in the landslide. A portion of a house built on the hill was also damaged.

Officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh Building Control Authority, Pakistan Rangers, police and East DMC immediately reached the site.

The debris would be lifted after the rain stops, according to East Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah.

Two houses built on the hilltop have been declared dangerous and evacuated, SBCA Director Ali Mehdi told SAMAA Digital.

