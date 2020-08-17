Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine reopens after five months

The shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Jamshoro reopened on Monday with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures.

The Jamshoro deputy commissioner issued a notification for it. The shrine has been closed since March 14 due to the threat of COVID-19.

No devotee will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.

Last month, a sit-in demonstration was held to protest the shut down of the shrine. The protesters had said they were out of work and needed to earn.

The shrine was closed as a precaution to curb the virus outbreak. But the protesters wanted it opened and were ready to follow the standard operating procedures in place by the government.

Annual urs at Qalandar shrine

The annual urs of the Sufi saint was cancelled this year too. The decision was taken by the Auqaf department because of the coronavirus.

As per the Islamic calendar, the three days of festivities at the shrine of Sufi saint Usman Marwandi – popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar – start from Shaban 18. Thousands from all over Pakistan flock to the shrine to attend the urs.