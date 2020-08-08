Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore WASA deputy director allegedly killed by wife: police

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore WASA deputy director allegedly killed by wife: police

Lahore Water and Sanitation Authority Deputy Director Shahid Hafeez was allegedly shot dead by his first wife, the police revealed on Saturday.

The police complaint centre had received a call a few days back that claimed Hafeez had died by suicide. “When we reached the crime scene, we found a pistol next to the victim’s body,” Saddar SP Syed Gazanfar Shah said. “His wife had also sustained an injury on her shoulder.”

Shah said that they had suspected the wife of murder because of the evidence collected from the couple’s residence. “An FIR against her has been registered by Hafeez’s brother,” he added.

The director had recently married a fellow worker at WASA. His brother believes this is the reason Hafeez was murdered.

The suspect has been arrested and she is being interrogated by the police. Further investigations are under way.

Lahore wasa
 
