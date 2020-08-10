Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore’s Shalimar Bagh floods during rain

Posted: Aug 10, 2020
Flooding was reported in Lahore after a day of rain on Sunday.

The rain continued on Monday morning, cooling down the weather across the city.

However, in Shalimar Bagh, residents weren’t pleased with the cooler weather. The area flooded due to the heavy rain, leaving people wading through knee-high water.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another two days of rain in the city.

Other flooded areas in Lahore include Choburji, Muslim Town, Rahmanpura, Lawrence underpass, Gulberg and Laxmi Chowk.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
