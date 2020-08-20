Four killed in Lahore roof collapse

The roof of a house collapsed Thursday morning in Lahore’s Harbanspura, killing four people.

One of the victims is a seven-year-old child. Three other people were injured in the accident.

The house was located in Ibrahim Colony. According to rescue teams, during heavy rain, a newly-constructed wall collapsed onto a neighbouring house’s roof.

The victims were all from the same family and have been identified as Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Sabir and Muhammad Kamran.

The three people injured in the collapse were taken to Services Hospital. Rescue teams completed their operation after three hours and concluded that there is no one else under the rubble.