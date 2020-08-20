Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four killed in Lahore roof collapse

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four killed in Lahore roof collapse

Photo: Online

The roof of a house collapsed Thursday morning in Lahore’s Harbanspura, killing four people.

One of the victims is a seven-year-old child. Three other people were injured in the accident.

The house was located in Ibrahim Colony. According to rescue teams, during heavy rain, a newly-constructed wall collapsed onto a neighbouring house’s roof.  

The victims were all from the same family and have been identified as Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Sabir and Muhammad Kamran.  

The three people injured in the collapse were taken to Services Hospital. Rescue teams completed their operation after three hours and concluded that there is no one else under the rubble.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore roof collapse
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.