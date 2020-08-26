Lahore government officer among two arrested for stealing polio vaccines

Two people, including a government officer, were arrested for stealing polio vaccines in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Lahore police said the vaccines were stolen from the deputy district health officer’s office. They were worth Rs500,000.

The vaccines have been recovered.

Shalimar police said one of the arrested men, Mohsin Ali, worked as a government officer in Begampura. He stole the vaccines with help from a friend.

Lahore reported its second polio death for the year two weeks ago.

Punjab has reported three polio deaths this year.

Polio immunisation campaigns across the country had been halted in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Small-scale vaccination drives resumed from July 20.