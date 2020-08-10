Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore police arrest maid who stole Rs9 million from employers

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore police arrest maid who stole Rs9 million from employers

Photo: Online

The Lahore police have arrested a woman and her husband who stole Rs9 million from her employers.

Some of the money was recovered from their possession. They couple have been identified as Farzana and Babar.

They stole the money from a house in Harbanspura. Farzana worked as a maid at the house of Asim Farhan. She and her husband stole the money and fled.

Farhan filed a police case and the police were able to catch the couple. However, only Rs4.3 million was recovered from them.

They have confessed to stealing the money and said they used the rest of the money to purchase a plot, furniture and animals. The police expect to get more information from them after another round of interrogations.

Lahore Police
 
lahore police, lahore robbery, maid stole money, 90 lac stolen, lahore chori
 
