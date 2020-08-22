Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man kills wife for not allowing second marriage

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Lahore man kills wife for not allowing second marriage

A man, identified as Shahbaz Umar, murdered his 25-year-old wife after she refused to let him marry for the second time in Lahore, the police said on Friday.

The woman’s body was found at her house. According to the police, there were knife marks on her wrists.

The crime was committed 13 days earlier. “An FIR was registered by the suspect. He tried to mislead us by lying that some unknown men had murdered his wife,” investigating officer Imran Pasha said.

The police were, however, suspicious of Umar and interrogated him. He confessed to his crime in custody.

“Umar said that he killed his wife as she was not giving him permission for a second marriage,” officer Pasha said, adding that he will soon be presented before a court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder second marriage
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, husband, wife, second marriage, murder, police, custody, court
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.