Four-year-old’s throat slit by kite string in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A four-year-old boy has been killed in Lahore’s Shafiqabad after his throat was slit by a kite string.

The police have registered a case into the incident but Ali Asghar’s relatives claim that the police is pressurising them so that they don’t press charges.

In the FIR, the police said Asghar’s throat was cut by a kite’s string stuck oon an electric pole, but the family has accused the cops of “changing the facts”.

The deceased’s grandfather, Niaz Ali, told SAMAA TV on Saturday that the police changed the facts in the case after the family resisted against their continuous pressure.

This year, seven people have died in Lahore due to kite strings. Flying kites has been banned in Pakistan since 2005 when the Supreme Court imposed a ban on its manufacture.

The ruling was reached to prevent the loss of lives due to kite strings most of which are laced with chemicals.

