Lahore man accused of murder shot outside court

A man, accused of murder, was allegedly shot dead by the complainant outside a courtroom at the sessions court in Lahore, the police said.

Muhammad Nawaz had arrived at the court for the hearing of his pre-arrest bail. A case had been registered against him at the Shahdara police station for murdering a relative over a property dispute.

Nawaz was shot in the head while he was entering the court. He died on spot. The suspect managed to escape.

The Lahore Bar Association condemned the incident and called it a failure of the police and security forces stationed inside the court premises. the association also had a meeting with the police to discuss security matters outside the courts.

In July, a Peshawar man was shot dead during the hearing of a blasphemy case against him at a sessions court on Wednesday. The 24-year-old shooter, Khalid, was arrested by the police on the spot.