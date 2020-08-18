Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore: CTD prevents suicide bombing at LEA office

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore: CTD prevents suicide bombing at LEA office

Photo: File

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department prevented an alleged terrorist attack on the office of a law enforcement agency in Lahore Monday morning, according to the department’s spokesperson.

“The CTD got information from a credible source about a terrorist planning a suicide bomb attack,” he said. “He was waiting for another terrorist near the Lahore Railway Station.”

Officers of the department raided the place and arrested the suspect identified as Liaqat Khan. “A suicide jacket, two hand grenades, a 30-bore pistol and six bullets were recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson revealed.

He added that Khan was a member of the terrorist organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban, Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

According to the CTD, a case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ctd Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.