Lahore: CTD prevents suicide bombing at LEA office

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department prevented an alleged terrorist attack on the office of a law enforcement agency in Lahore Monday morning, according to the department’s spokesperson.

“The CTD got information from a credible source about a terrorist planning a suicide bomb attack,” he said. “He was waiting for another terrorist near the Lahore Railway Station.”

Officers of the department raided the place and arrested the suspect identified as Liaqat Khan. “A suicide jacket, two hand grenades, a 30-bore pistol and six bullets were recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson revealed.

He added that Khan was a member of the terrorist organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban, Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

According to the CTD, a case has been registered and further investigations are under way.