Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man kills six-month-old son after argument with wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man kills six-month-old son after argument with wife

Art: SAMAA Digital

A man was arrested for killing his six-month-old son after an argument with his wife in Lahore’s Chowki Nadirabad on Sunday, according to the police.

The couple had gotten into an argument after which the suspect went into his room with the infant, locked it and threw him on the floor.

“When I went inside, I saw my son lying on the floor,” his mother said. “His head was bleeding and he had lost consciousness.” The six-month-old boy couldn’t sustain the injuries and passed away on the way to the hospital.

The police said that the couple often fought during which the suspect beat up his wife and abused her. “He recently smashed a glass bottle on her head due to which she had to get 21 stitches,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

