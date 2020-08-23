Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Three Lahore friends killed after Facebook argument

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Tv/File

Three men were shot dead after an argument that started in the comments section of Facebook in Lahore’s Kahna, according to the police.

Yaqoob, Shahzad and Kashif were killed one and half months earlier. An FIR had been registered and four young men had been named. On Saturday, the police arrested the suspects after they confessed to their crime.

“They had commented inappropriate things and had abused us in the comments,” one of the suspects, Riyasat Ali, told the police, pointing out that the three men had opened fire at them first.

Kahna Circle ASP Ikramullah Khan said that five other men named in the case are on the run. “A team has been formed to arrest them.” Further investigations are under way.

HOME  
 
 
