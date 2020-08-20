Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore Canal overflows, Canal Road flooded after heavy rain

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA | , and
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
High of 189mm recorded in Laxmi

Canal Road, a major road in Lahore that connects several areas of the city, flooded Thursday morning after the Canal overflowed. The city experienced heavy rainfall in several areas overnight.

The Muslim Town underpass, also known as the Gulzar Underpass, has also flooded and cannot be used, due to which a traffic jam has developed on the road above.

The bund in the underpass has been damaged, due to which it flooded. The Canal itself has overflowed onto the street.

Barkat Market has also been flooded due to the rain. The area has a decent road system but is low-lying.

Related: Lahore’s Shalimar Bagh floods during rain

This has caused problems for traffic coming from Punjab University and Iqbal Town. The road from Garden Town to Gulberg is also flooded.

Records of the rain that fell between 12:12am and 8:15am has been made public and the most rain was reported in Laxmi, where 189mm of rain has been recorded. Most areas in the city received over 100mm of rainfall.

In Tajpura 176mm was recorded, Farrukabad 158mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 160mm, Samanabad 153mm, Nishtar Town 164mm, Jahar Town 106mm, Jail Road 118, Airport 97mm, Upper Mall 141mm, Mughalpura 84 and Punjab University 130mm.

Several reports have come in of overflowing gutters as well. The Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain in the city in the next two days.

The city's current administration usually comes into action with suction pumps after the rain stops and within a few hours of the rain the roads are dry. However, the situation is different when there is continuous rain.

During the last government's tenure, the administration was out draining water even during the rain.

