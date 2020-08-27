Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore: Body of 12-year-old boy found in fields

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Lahore: Body of 12-year-old boy found in fields

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a wheat field near the Batapur police station in Lahore on Wednesday.

The boy had been missing since Tuesday night, according to his family. “He had left the house to play with his friends but didn’t come back home after which we registered a missing complaint with the police,” his father said.

The police said that the body had torture marks on it and suspect that that 12-year-old was drowned.

“Officers of the forensic department were called and evidence from the site has been collected,” Batapur SHO Farooq Awan said, adding that the body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

He added that an investigation team has been formed and an FIR registered. “We will only be able to confirm anything after the reports come out.”

Lahore Murder
 
