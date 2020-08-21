Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

14-year-old Lahore domestic worker poisoned by employers, claims family

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
14-year-old Lahore domestic worker poisoned by employers, claims family

A 14-year-old girl died on Friday after she was allegedly poisoned by her employers in Lahore’s Raiwind Ada Plot, according to the police.

She was admitted to a hospital on August 3 and remained under treatment for 16 days after which she passed away. Her family said that her employers poisoned her.

“She used to work at the house of woman traffic warden Hina,” her mother said. “We were not informed that our daughter was at the hospital all this time, we got to know when the doctors put her on the ventilator,” she added.

Her family said that she was murdered by her employers and action should be taken against them.

Hina, on the other hand, claimed that the 14-year-old was bitten by a snake. The police haven’t received the post-mortem report yet to determine what kind of poison it was.

The police have registered a case under murder and formed a team to investigate the case.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved a bill against the employment of children as domestic help across the country. According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour. If anyone is found violating the law, they will be punished.

