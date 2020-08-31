Monday, August 31, 2020  | 11 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flash floods: 16 people killed, 40 houses destroyed

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flash floods: 16 people killed, 40 houses destroyed

Photo: SAMAA TV

Flash floods following monsoon rains that hit the country last week claimed the lives of at least 16 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Eight people died in Upper Kohistan, six in Swat and two in the Shangla district.

In Mansehra, seven members of a family died in the flood. Three bodies have been retrieved, while the search is under way for the others, said the authorities. Several other people were injured in multiple areas of the province.

More than 60 houses were damaged of which 40 were completely destroyed, leaving residents stranded.

Contact with Upper Chitral was cut off after the recently constructed RCC Bridge was destroyed by the floods. The Chitral-Peshawar highway has also been closed due to land sliding.

The PDMA said residents of the affected areas are being relocated while the areas on high alert are also being evacuated. Food and other necessities are being provided to people by the army’s relief teams.

The KP government has announced aid of Rs500,000 for families who have lost loved ones and Rs100,000 for the injured.

According to the Met Department, more rain is expected in the province this week. Authorities have been alerted and an emergency has been declared.

On the other hand, the road from Jhang to Rawalpindi and Sargodha has been blocked after water from the overflowing Chenab River flooded the roads.

Water also entered nearby houses after which people were evacuated and a flood relief camp was set up. According to Jhang Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo, residents have been relocated and the district administration is on high alert and constantly monitoring the situation.

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.