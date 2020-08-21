Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Kohat: Five siblings drown in drain

Posted: Aug 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kohat: Five siblings drown in drain

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Five siblings aging between five and 15 years drowned in a stormwater drain in Kohat’s Keri Sheikhan on Friday.

The deceased included four sisters and a brother. The children had gone to the drain with their father to wash clothes.

They were standing by the drain’s edge when the brother slipped and fell inside the drain, according to eyewitnesses. The sisters jumped in to save him but they ended up drowning as well.

Local people retrieved the bodies on their own and moved them to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were being sent to their hometown, a suburban area in the Orakzai district.

