KMC to reopen Karachi Zoo, other recreational spots from Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
KMC to reopen Karachi Zoo, other recreational spots from Tuesday

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be reopening recreational sites under its administrative control from Tuesday. But visitors will have to follow some standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The recreational spots that will be reopened for public from Tuesday include the Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and the Korangi-Landhi Zoo, KMC Director Kunwar Ayub told SAMAA Digital.

Here are some guidelines for visitors:

  • No one will be allowed entry without family
  • No public gathering is allowed at these spots
  • All visitors will have to wear face masks
  • Visitors cannot take food items with them

The Sindh government had closed all recreational sites, parks and playgrounds as part of a lockdown it had imposed on March 23.

The decision to reopen these recreational spots coincides with a drop in coronavirus cases across Pakistan.

Ayub urged the masses to follow the SOPs to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

