Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khyber men uproot trees planted during government’s plantation drive

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They claimed government did not take permission from them

Some residents of Khyber's Mandi Kass deliberately uprooted trees planted by the government as a part of its countrywide plantation drive on Sunday.

The men said that the administration had planted the trees on disputed land without their permission. They staged a protest against the government.

The participants of the plantation drive tried to negotiate with the protesters, but nothing worked out. The protesters carried black flags in their hands and chanted slogans. They also gathered around the people planting the trees there and tried to physically overpower them.

According to the district administration, over 6,000 new trees planted by them were removed by these people.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the district's deputy commissioner have taken notice of the incident and promised action against the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the biggest tree plantation drive on Sunday to plant 3.5 million saplings across the country in a day.

Over a million volunteers of the Prime Minister's Tiger Force across the country also planted trees as part of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative, marking “Tiger Force Day” as earlier announced by the premier.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber plantation drive Protest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
billion tree tsunami, initiative, trees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mandi Kass, district administration
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.