Monday, August 17, 2020
Pakistan

Seven drown as boat overturns in Keenjhar Lake

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Seven people, including women and children, from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned after a wooden boat overturned in the Keenjhar Lake Monday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, there were a total of 13 passengers of a family aboard when the boat overturned.

The bodies of the six people have been retrieved from the lake and shifted to the Civil Hospital, Thatta. A girl was rescued and has been shifted to the hospital as well.

A rescue operation is under way to find the bodies of the remaining family members.

The family was traveling to the tomb of Noori Jam Tamachi, which is located in the middle of the Keenjhar Lake.

The boatmen generally do not provide life jackets to people while taking them for boating in the lake. No lifeguards have been posted at the lake, which is visited by hundreds of visitors from Karachi every day.

