Keenjhar Lake case taken to court over ‘unsafe boat rides’

A Karachi lawyer has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking to make the boat rides in Thatta safer a day after 10 people drowned in Keenjhar Lake.

Advocate Nadeem Shaikh, in his petition, said that more cases of boat accidents are being reported now. There is no law or policy for boat rides from Keenjhar Lake to the shrine of Noori Jam Tamachi.

There should be a law regulating licenses for people to operate boats, he said, adding that passengers aren’t provided with life jackets and the boats are often overcrowded.

The petitioner said that an investigation should be launched against the SP and SHO, among others. The court has fixed the case for hearing.

On Monday, 10 women and children from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned after a wooden boat overturned in the Keenjhar Lake.

According to rescue officials, there were a total of 14 passengers aboard when the boat overturned. Four people, the boat driver, and three women, have been rescued but are said to be in critical condition.

The police have arrested the boat driver Abdul Jabbar for his negligence.