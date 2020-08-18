Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Keenjhar Lake case taken to court over ‘unsafe boat rides’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Keenjhar Lake case taken to court over ‘unsafe boat rides’

Rescue workers look for the bodies of people who drowned in the Keenjhar Lake on August 17, 2020 after a boat accident. Photo: Online

A Karachi lawyer has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking to make the boat rides in Thatta safer a day after 10 people drowned in Keenjhar Lake.

Advocate Nadeem Shaikh, in his petition, said that more cases of boat accidents are being reported now. There is no law or policy for boat rides from Keenjhar Lake to the shrine of Noori Jam Tamachi.

There should be a law regulating licenses for people to operate boats, he said, adding that passengers aren’t provided with life jackets and the boats are often overcrowded.

The petitioner said that an investigation should be launched against the SP and SHO, among others. The court has fixed the case for hearing.

On Monday, 10 women and children from Karachi’s Mehmoodabad drowned after a wooden boat overturned in the Keenjhar Lake.

According to rescue officials, there were a total of 14 passengers aboard when the boat overturned. Four people, the boat driver, and three women, have been rescued but are said to be in critical condition.

The police have arrested the boat driver Abdul Jabbar for his negligence.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KEENJHAR LAKE Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.