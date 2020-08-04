Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Khursheed Shah: Rallies, protests won’t solve the Kashmir issue

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Khursheed Shah: Rallies, protests won't solve the Kashmir issue

Photo: AFP

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that holding rallies and staging protests for Muslims of the India-Administered Kashmir will not help their cause. He feels the federal government needs to frame policies to help their cause.

Shah was speaking to reporters on Tuesday outside a Sukkur accountability court where he had appeared for a case hearing against him.

“There’s no use of holding rallies and protests with regards to the Kashmir issue,” he said. “The government needs to take opposition into confidence on this matter and unite the nation. [The government] has failed to devise good [foreign] policies.”

People of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe the Kashmir Siege Day on August 5 (Wednesday). Rallies will held in different parts of the country.

Last year on August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Billboards on New York’s Times Square titled #KashmiriLivesMatter will be posted for a week to condemn the atrocities of Indian armed forces in the region. The European Union’s council on Kashmir has announced that its member will stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission.

On the other hand, the Indian government has announced that it will make the restrictions in Kashmir more strict on Tuesday and Wednesday. Internet and mobile phone services will be suspended in the valley.

Hurriyat leader Ali Gillani says Kashmiris will protest the move and observe a strike.

Kashmir Siege Day

The people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe the Kashmir Siege Day to protest against India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir. Rallies will held in different parts of the country.

Last year on August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. All communications were blocked too, the restrictions were eased eventually but the services were never fully restored.

