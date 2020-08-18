Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park opens for public

The Kidney Hill Park in Karachi is now open for the general public, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced Tuesday.

The park will remain open from 6am to 7pm daily, according to the mayor. There is no entry fee for visitors either.

Like the rest of the public places, the park was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic in March. It has 12 jogging tracks, different types of flowers and fruit trees.

Akhtar said the Kidney Hill Park is a good recreational spot and accessible to people of different areas. The 62-acre park is located near the Rangoonwala Hall in Karachi’s Dhoraji Colony.

The development work at the park is still continued in order to further beautify it for visitors, according to the mayor.

The park was commonly known as the Kidney Hill Park because of its shape which is similar to that of the human organ.

In the past, around 20 acres of its land had been encroached upon by land mafia. They had constructed residential units and dairy farms over the land in 2006.

The Cocan Cooperative Housing Society administration had claimed the land belonged to the society. They had also built 17 bungalows on the park’s land.

The society had moved the Sindh High Court after the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation served it notices to evacuate the land. The Sindh High Court had issued a stay order on the society’s plea.

However, the KMC had taken the case to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court had nullified the stay order and ordered the KMC administration demolish illegal constructions on the park’s land.

In October 2019, KMC’s anti-encroachment department demolished 20 bungalows, dairy farms and other illegal structures constructed on the said land.

The KMC had then restored the park for the general public. It was named after eminent writer and poet Professor Ahmed Ali.