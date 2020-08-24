Karachi: 35-year-old woman found dead, family accuses husband of murder

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found at her house in Khalid Colony in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Sunday.

Her family has accused her husband, Ishaaq Ali, of murdering her. “She had an argument with Ali a few days earlier and had come over to our place with her kids,” her brother said.

“On Saturday, she went back to her husband’s house leaving the children here with us,” he said, adding that when she didn’t return after an entire day, he went to her house where they found her body.

According to the police, Ali has been on the run ever since.

The woman’s body was immediately shifted to a hospital and a post-mortem examination was conducted. Medico legal officer Dr Samia said the victim was stabbed in her stomach multiple times with a pointed weapon

An FIR has been registered and the police are on the lookout for Ali. The couple has three children together.