Karachi woman throws acid at neighbour over property dispute

A woman allegedly threw acid at her neighbour over a property dispute in Lashari Goth in Karachi’s Malir, according to the police.

The incident took place four days earlier but an FIR was registered on Sunday.

The victim had gone to meet the suspect to discuss the possession of a plot. “In the middle of the argument, that woman suddenly threw acid at me,” she told the police.

She added that she is being forced by the suspects to withdraw the case and is threatened. She has asked the authorities to take notice of the incident and provide security to her.

So far, no arrests have been made. The police have, however, formed a team to investigate the case and arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.