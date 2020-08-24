Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi woman throws acid at neighbour over property dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi woman throws acid at neighbour over property dispute

A woman allegedly threw acid at her neighbour over a property dispute in Lashari Goth in Karachi’s Malir, according to the police.

The incident took place four days earlier but an FIR was registered on Sunday.

The victim had gone to meet the suspect to discuss the possession of a plot. “In the middle of the argument, that woman suddenly threw acid at me,” she told the police.

She added that she is being forced by the suspects to withdraw the case and is threatened. She has asked the authorities to take notice of the incident and provide security to her.

So far, no arrests have been made. The police have, however, formed a team to investigate the case and arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
acid attack malir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
acid attack, neighbour, property dispute, police, FIR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.