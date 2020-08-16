Sunday, August 16, 2020  | 25 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi wedding halls begin bookings after lockdown ends

Posted: Aug 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi wedding halls begin bookings after lockdown ends

Wedding halls in Karachi have started booking events after the lockdown ended in the city.

A manager at a wedding hall told SAMAA TV that they are strictly following the government’s SOPs and won’t allow more than 200 people in a hall that used to host at least 600 people before the lockdown.

Only six people will be allowed to sit at a table instead of 12, he said, adding that social distancing would be strictly implemented.

Like most of the country, Karachi went into a lockdown in March after a surge in the number of coronavirus infections across the country. The lockdown ended on August 10. The virus has so far claimed 2,317 lives in Sindh.

Caterers have also started taking food orders. A caterer told SAMAA TV that they are happy with the government’s decision to end the lockdown and have started taking orders for the wedding season in November and December.

