A Karachi man shot and injured his wife “out of anger” when the couple was out with their children near Power House Chowrangi on Monday.

The couple was fighting on the street when the suspect took out a licensed pistol and shot his wife, the police said. Their four children were also there.

The bullet hit her shoulder. Her husband has been arrested and a case registered.

She told the police that her husband is a drug addict and has not been earning since more than a year.