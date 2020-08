II Chunrigar, Saddar, Garden choke due to traffic congestion

Traffic jams were reported in Karachi's Saddar, Garden, MA Jinnah Road, Sharae Faisal, Mauripur Road, University Road, and II Chunrigar Road Monday evening.

A traffic policeman said that the traffic has been clogged because many businesses resumed operations today after the Sindh government lifted its coronavirus lockdown.

Another reason is the water accumulated on main roads following heavy monsoon rains last week.