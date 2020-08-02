Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Seven-year-old boy raped, killed by relative

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Seven-year-old boy raped, killed by relative

Art: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

A seven-year-old boy was raped and killed by his relative in Karachi’s Korangi, according to the police.

The boy was kidnapped 20 days ago, after which his parents had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police. On Saturday, his body was found from the Korangi river.

“My son had gone to play in a playground near our house on July 13 but never came back home,” his father said. “On July 16, we had filed a complaint at the Korangi Industrial Area police station.”

The police have arrested one of the accused men, identified as Rizwan, who is a relative of the boy.

“Rizwan told us that he had taken the boy to the river where his friend Asghar raped and then strangled him to death,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered against the suspects and the police are on the lookout for Asghar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
korangi Murder rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rape, kidnap, murder, seven-year-old, boy, suspects, relatives, Korangi, river, industrial area, police, FIR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.