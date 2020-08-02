Karachi: Seven-year-old boy raped, killed by relative

A seven-year-old boy was raped and killed by his relative in Karachi’s Korangi, according to the police.

The boy was kidnapped 20 days ago, after which his parents had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police. On Saturday, his body was found from the Korangi river.

“My son had gone to play in a playground near our house on July 13 but never came back home,” his father said. “On July 16, we had filed a complaint at the Korangi Industrial Area police station.”

The police have arrested one of the accused men, identified as Rizwan, who is a relative of the boy.

“Rizwan told us that he had taken the boy to the river where his friend Asghar raped and then strangled him to death,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered against the suspects and the police are on the lookout for Asghar.