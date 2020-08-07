Man killed by police on II Chundrigar Road, another injured

The Karachi police shot two men on Napier Road, adjacent to II Chundrigar Road, on Friday. One died while the other was injured.

Witnesses said the victims had raised their hands after seeing the cops, but the policemen still shot them. The victims were traveling on a bike when the police stopped them outside Techno City Tower.

The police say the men were robbers, however, eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. “They were not thieves. They were friends and were joking with each other before being shot,” the witnesses told SAMAA TV. They said the two men met another man on a motorcycle and were talking when the police mistook them for robbers.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital by a bystander while the police took the other with them in their vehicle.

The officers were from the 15 Madadgar Mithadar police, according to DIG Javed Akbar. City SSP Muqaddas Haider is investigating the incident. The policemen are being questioned.