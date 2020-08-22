Headlines 9am: Karachi couple killed in road accident, children injured

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Friday’s rain wreaked havoc across Karachi, inundating most areas of District West. Rainwater even entered houses in New Nazimabad, Surjani and Shadman.

A woman broke into tears while speaking to SAMAA TV about being stuck in traffic for hours with her ill son. The boy had undergone surgery a day earlier.

Rangers and Edhi Foundation volunteers began rescue operations late Friday night in Surjani, Manghopir and near the PAF Base. They evacuated women and children in boats.

A couple was killed while their two children were injured after a truck crashed into their bike in Shadman. The driver tried to escape but people caught him. They beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The Gujrat police have booked 17 people and arrested 11 for beating a motorcyclist in Tanda. The suspects intercepted the biker, recorded a video of battering him around the head and back and then posted it on social media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 17-member squad for the T20 series against England. The team will be lead by Babar Azam. Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be making their comebacks. The first game will be played on August 28.