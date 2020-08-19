Headlines 9am: Two terrorists killed in Karachi, Lahore receives rain

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and other Punjab cities experienced rain early Tuesday morning. The downpour turned the weather pleasant but left several areas without power.

The Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department killed two suspected terrorists of a banned organisation in Karachi’s Mawach Goth. Bodies of Adnan and Mohammad Rafeeq were moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

A police vehicle in Multan came under attack twice in an hour. The attackers reportedly came to free their accomplice who was in police custody, but ended up killing him during an exchange of fire.

A woman has died by suicide in Karachi’s DHA Phase IV. She passed away at the Jinnah hospital.

The police have apprehended and booked five teenagers in Sialkot and Shakargarh who had uploaded their videos of aerial firing on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan cannot recognize Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their due rights. The statement comes days after the UAE and Israel normalised their relations. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has also urged Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again become the only batman to be in the top-five ranking spots across all three formats after he leapfrogged Australia’s David Warner into fifth in the Test rankings. He is third in ODIs while being the world’s top-ranked batsman in T20Is. India skipper Virat Kohli is the only other batsman to feature in the top-10 across all three formats.